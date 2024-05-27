New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of GBR opened at $1.30 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.