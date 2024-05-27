New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GBR opened at $1.30 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

