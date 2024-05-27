NetEase’s (NTES) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.71.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $90.48 on Thursday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.76.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

