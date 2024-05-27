Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.54.

NYSE DT opened at $46.93 on Friday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

