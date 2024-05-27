NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $8.50 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.87 or 0.00011444 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $8.50 billion and approximately $380.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,192,648,768 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,720,748 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,192,459,824 with 1,079,384,578 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 8.13489545 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $487,970,164.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

