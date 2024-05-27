Multibit (MUBI) Price Hits $0.0819

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Multibit has a market cap of $77.77 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multibit has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Multibit token can now be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.08337483 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $12,337,319.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

