MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 449,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,381,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 85.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.