MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 3,756 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. City State Bank raised its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

