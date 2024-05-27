MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 89,999 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,999 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

