MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 301,255 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 301,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,000. Northern Trust makes up 1.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.15% of Northern Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 554,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,294. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.