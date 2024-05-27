MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1,885.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 86,099 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 7.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $82,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in Aptiv by 46.3% during the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 44,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

