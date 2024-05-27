Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $2.65 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $44.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $143.60 or 0.00206397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,575.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.72 or 0.00703878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00122687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00045897 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00091234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,442,233 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.