MMA Asset Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MMA Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 545.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 70,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.40. 89,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,093. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

