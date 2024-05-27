MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,751,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.0% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 107.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 208.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 38.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,670,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,659,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $199.18. 4,354,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day moving average is $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

