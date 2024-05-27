MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $69.71 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 705,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,710,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,164,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,910,723. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

