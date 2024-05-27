MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 411,643 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 411,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.00. 11,908,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,002,098. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $829.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.