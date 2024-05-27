Mizuho Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $23.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

BRX stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

