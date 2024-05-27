Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of PM traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $99.93. 4,053,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,534. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

