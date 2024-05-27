Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 367,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

