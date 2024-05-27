Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 375 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.70. 22,166,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,284,059. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
