Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 13,765 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

