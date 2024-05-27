Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires Shares of 22,729 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.85. 964,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,230. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
