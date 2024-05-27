Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.40 and last traded at $129.49. Approximately 14,048,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 19,496,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.27.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,329,382.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,329,382.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,198,323 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,128,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 222.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

