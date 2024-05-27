MetFi (METFI) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetFi (METFI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One MetFi token can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00002161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a market capitalization of $170.59 million and approximately $309,275.29 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetFi has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 1.52599985 USD and is down -9.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $776,522.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

