Merus’ (MRUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

Merus Trading Up 36.1 %

Shares of Merus stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,492,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,377,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

