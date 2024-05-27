Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

MAMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAMA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth about $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 29.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.04. Mama’s Creations has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

