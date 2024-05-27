Madden Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

