Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 540 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.