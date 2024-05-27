Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 2.1% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,228,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,976,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,249. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

