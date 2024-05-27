Lumbard & Kellner LLC Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,551. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.