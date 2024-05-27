Lumbard & Kellner LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 208,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

