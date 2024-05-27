Loopring Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $385.30 million and approximately $16.66 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Loopring Token Profile
Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,366,806,970 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.
Loopring Token Trading
