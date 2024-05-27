LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMPFree Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $915,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 179,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $149,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

