Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Decreased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,354 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 1.7% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $21,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 840,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,057. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

