Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Leslie’s stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares during the period.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

