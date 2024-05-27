Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stake Decreased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,652 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $76.57. 1,398,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,852. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

