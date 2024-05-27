Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 5,876 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 83,259 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 270,416 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

