Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 120 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 278,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,582 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 267,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.99. 3,447,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

