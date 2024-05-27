Landaas & Co. WI ADV Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.95. 674,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,572. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.