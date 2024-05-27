Landaas & Co. WI ADV Invests $203,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

