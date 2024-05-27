Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires 1,386 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,238,000 after purchasing an additional 222,325 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 633,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188,926 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.42. The stock had a trading volume of 802,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,286. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $292.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.