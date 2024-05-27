Kymera Therapeutics’ (KYMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KYMR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.70.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $164,677.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 115,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $4,860,250.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,676,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,470,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $164,677.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,529 shares of company stock worth $17,815,113. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after buying an additional 996,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after purchasing an additional 422,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,333,000 after purchasing an additional 113,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after buying an additional 496,400 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

