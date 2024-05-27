Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KURA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 275,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 197,530 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 182,221 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 365,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 177,959 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.2 %

KURA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,593. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Kura Oncology’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

