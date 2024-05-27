Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 3.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,614,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,146. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

