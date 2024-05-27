Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.
Kanzhun Trading Down 1.1 %
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kanzhun
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,023,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 308.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,765,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,745 shares in the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 350.8% during the first quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 2,366,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,764 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 1st quarter valued at $25,967,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
