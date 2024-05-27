Jefferies Financial Group Raises FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Price Target to $25.00

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FLNG opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth about $828,000.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

