Jefferies Financial Group Raises FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Price Target to $25.00

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
FLEX LNG Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of FLNG opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FLEX LNG Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth about $828,000.
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.
