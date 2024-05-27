Jefferies Financial Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,123.49.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.34. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $366.35 and a 12-month high of $1,064.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $40,710,498. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $3,922,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

