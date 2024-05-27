JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Buys 178,520 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,520 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $66,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. YCG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

