Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,583,000. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 332,053 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,297. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

