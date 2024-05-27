iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Boosted by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,097,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.03. 1,217,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $252.61 and a one year high of $348.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

