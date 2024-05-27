iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Reduced by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.03. 1,217,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $252.61 and a 52-week high of $348.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

